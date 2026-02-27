Brevard County gets $700K boost for helping Florida’s immigration efforts

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Some counties in Florida are getting reimbursed for the money spent on helping the state with immigration enforcement.

Brevard County law enforcement agencies are receiving state reimbursements for money spent assisting Florida with immigration enforcement.

State Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced the payments Thursday during a presentation in Brevard County.

The funding is intended to cover expenses incurred by local agencies that helped the state with enforcement efforts.

The $700,000 total is designated for three local agencies.

These include the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Cocoa Beach Police Department and the Indialantic Police Department.

During the presentation on Thursday, members of the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies held mock checks to display the reimbursement amounts.

Officers from the local police departments joined state officials for the announcement.

Brevard is among several counties in Florida that are receiving reimbursements for costs associated with state immigration operations.

The state program provides these payments to local agencies that have used their own resources to assist with enforcement efforts.

