Brevard County man arrested after suspected 7-OH and weapons seizure

PALM BAY, Fla. — When we arrived in Palm Bay this afternoon, Overseas Organix was locked up tight — and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says so is its operator, 26-year-old Maxwell Horvath.

Agents seized approximately 92,000 pounds of a substance suspected of containing a concentration of a potent opioid-like compound called 7-OH. Testing is underway, but the haul could have an estimated street value of $4.7 million.

Investigators say they also recovered automatic guns, ammunition, and five improvised explosive devices inside the business.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told us, “Not only is he a convicted felon, but he didn’t have any type of stamps or anything else to be able to possess those weapons. Even more so, gun collectors don’t have explosive devices. They don’t have 50 pounds of precursors that are used to make bombs.” Federal charges are pending, but Horvath is already facing 36 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Back in Horvath’s neighborhood, residents told us there were no signs of anything illicit — and the allegations are hard to believe. But Ivey says Horvath admitted to undercover agents that he knew the 7-OH was illegal. But, he felt like he was circumventing the illegal component or the criteria for it to be chargeable, if you will, by shipping it out of the state of Florida. So in in his mind, which again trick-or-treat, he was wrong.”

