Brevard County Sheriff's Office to hold memorial for beloved K-9 officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has announced they will be having a memorial route and celebration of life for fallen beloved K-9 officer Junny.

The route will be held on Tuesday, April 1st at 3 pm and is being billed as ‘Junny’s Last Ride’ .

As part of the service, Junny will receive full honors, and then a procession will follow, taking Junny to the K-9 Junny Animal Medical Center located at 5100 W. Eau Gallie Causeway

SEE ALL THE INFO BELOW:

