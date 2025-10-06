25 Brevard Public Schools named Schools of Excellence by Florida State Board of Education

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools has announced that 25 schools in the district have been designated as Schools of Excellence for the 2024–2025 academic year.

The Florida State Board of Education grants this recognition to schools that consistently demonstrate excellent academic performance and student success.

“We are incredibly proud of the educators, students, and families whose dedication and excellence have earned this recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell.

The Schools of Excellence program, established by the Florida Legislature in 2017, honors schools earning in the 80th percentile or higher in their grade-level groupings statewide, qualifying if they meet this for at least two of the last three years.

The recognized schools include:

South Lake Elementary, Enterprise Elementary, Manatee Elementary, and several others across different educational levels, including middle and high schools.

Viera High School and Satellite High School are among the recognized high schools, while West Shore Jr./Sr. High School and Edgewood Jr./Sr. High Schools are combination schools that received the designation.

