Body discovered in Indian River County may be linked to Brevard County incident

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of an adult male’s body found Sunday morning along the shoreline of the Indian River Lagoon. Deputies responded to the area near Indian River Drive around 9 a.m. on March 1 after the remains were located.

Initial information suggests the individual might be linked to an incident in South Brevard County from a few days ago. In that case, a person ran from the Sebastian Police Department and entered the lagoon to escape law enforcement.

Several days ago, the initial disappearance prompted a multi-agency search in South Brevard County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search, but those efforts did not find anything.

Investigators think environmental factors affected where the remains were found. Recent weather and investigations suggest the body probably moved south through the lagoon before washing ashore in Indian River County.

The sheriff’s office is documenting the matter as a suspicious death investigation.

