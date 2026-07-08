Brevard County appoints new fire chief

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County has appointed Jim Stables as the new chief of Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The Brevard County Board of County Commissioners confirmed Stables for the role, according to a county news release.

Stables replaces Patrick Voltaire, who retired after serving as fire chief since 2022.

County officials said Stables previously served as a district chief with Brevard County Fire Rescue and has also worked as fire chief in several other cities.

As chief, Stables will oversee fire rescue operations, emergency medical services, fire prevention and department administration.

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