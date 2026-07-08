Watch: Channel 9’s extended interviews related to Goliath Ventures investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is releasing extended interview segments related to the federal investigation into Christopher Delgado, former CEO of Goliath Ventures.

News anchor and investigative reporter Daralene Jones conducted the interviews as part of Channel 9’s ongoing reporting on the case.

Because of the length of the interviews, the videos have been divided into five parts. Each part includes a short introduction from Jones at the beginning.

Watch Daralene Jones’ Q&A video at the top of this story.

The extended interview segments are available below:

Part 1: Watch here

Part 2: Watch here

Part 3: Watch here

Part 4: Watch here

Part 5: Watch here

Editor’s note: Channel 9 conducted extensive interviews related to the federal investigation into Delgado and Goliath Ventures. Because of the length, the interviews have been divided into multiple parts. Viewers may notice cuts or transitions where breaks occurred, sections were separated for length, or material was removed for legal, privacy or technical reasons.

Channel 9 will continue to follow developments in the case.

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