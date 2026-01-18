Brevard County

Brevard deputies and FHP patrol cars sideswiped in I-95 crash

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash occurred early yesterday morning on I-95 near Melbourne, involving patrol cars of Brevard County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The incident occurred while law enforcement officers were responding to another crash on the highway. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that the deputies’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities reported that the crash involved patrol cars being sideswiped, although specific details about the circumstances are not yet available.

All deputies involved are said to be recovering without serious complications.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the sideswipe incident to determine its cause and details.

