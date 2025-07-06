Citizens police academy announces open applications in Brevard County

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — The West Melbourne Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy, a six-week program starting September 4th.

Officers encourage residents to apply for the Citizens Police Academy, which offers a unique chance to learn about the West Melbourne Police Department’s daily operations.

The program will run on Thursday evenings from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, concluding on October 9th.

Participants in the academy will engage in various aspects of police work, including patrol operations, investigations and traffic enforcement. Officers emphasize that the program is designed to enhance transparency and foster a stronger relationship between the police department and the community.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of West Melbourne, at least 18 years old and pass a background screening.

Applications are due by August 22, and early submission is encouraged due to limited space. Lieutenant Brittney Rau is the program’s contact person. Interested individuals can reach her at (321) 723-9673 or via email at BRau@WestMelbourne.gov.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group