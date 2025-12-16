MELBOURNE, Fla. — Starting January 5, 2026, the City of Melbourne will temporarily switch its water disinfection process from chloramine.

This period extends until January 26. Residents may notice a chlorine smell in their tap water, but it remains safe to drink. Jennifer Spagnoli, Public Works and Utilities Director, emphasized that, “These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. The water will remain safe for drinking and other uses.”

The City usually uses chloramine for disinfection. Switching to free chlorine during the change provides better protection against microorganism contamination in the water supply.

Special Cautions for Kidney Dialysis Patients and Fish Owners

Special attention should be given to kidney dialysis patients and fish owners during the transition weeks. Dialysis patients may encounter water with chloramine-ammonia mixtures. As water reverts to chloramines after three weeks, precautions are needed to protect dialysis equipment.

Fish owners operating aquariums must be vigilant. Temporary treatment changes can harm aquatic life if unmanaged. Consult professionals for water quality guidance.

No Other Actions Needed

Most water users do not need extra precautions; no boiling, bottled water, or special filters required. Sensitive customers can chill water to reduce chlorine smell.

Residents can contact the City of Melbourne Water Production Division at 321-608-5700 for info on the water disinfection process change.

