Cocoa residents arrested in Facebook Marketplace robbery spree

COCOA, Fla. — Two Cocoa residents have been arrested and face multiple felony charges, including robbery with a weapon, grand theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Cocoa Police Department reports that suspects Kenneth Copeland, 16, and Frank Roberts, 18, contacted victims via social media under the false pretense of buying an iPhone, then robbed them at the location.

The report states that the suspects used Facebook Marketplace to lure victims to a location before robbing them. The Cocoa Police Department identified a pattern after two incidents on January 26, following an initial report on January 24.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped apprehend the suspects, and stolen property related to two of the robberies was recovered.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group