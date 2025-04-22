County-wide burn ban issued in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Ongoing dry weather conditions in Brevard County increase the risk of wildfires, prompting the implementation of a ban.

Brevard County has banned open burning, such as bonfires, campfires, trash burning and other incineration.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) now exceeds 500 (out of a scale of 800), due to the dry conditions and little rain in the forecast.

This burn ban will go into immediate effect throughout Brevard County.

The burn ban does not include state-permitted burns, the use of barbecue grills, authorized public fireworks displays and fireworks sales, which are authorized by state law.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group