Deadly crash in Brevard County closes I-95, outside lane now open

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is present at the scene of a fatal accident that occurred just north of the Pineda Causeway in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers report that a roadblock is set up, urging drivers to exercise caution in the area due to the accident scene. The outside lane is now open.

The crash location can be seen better on the map below.

The crash involving a Ford F-350 and a Honda Odyssey resulted in one fatality, which was pronounced on the scene of the crash.

The Ford F-350 driver was not transported and remained on-scene. The Honda Odyssey had four occupants within the vehicle. The three passengers, who remain anonymous at this time, were all transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult female driving the Honda Odyssey was declared dead at the scene.

At this moment, no additional information has been released and the incident remains under investigation by the troopers.

