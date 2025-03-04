Detectives are searching for a missing woman from the Titusville area

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman who went missing under highly suspicious circumstances.

Jesse Kirk, 72, was reported missing by a friend around 9 a.m. on Tuesday after she did not show up for her morning walk—which was highly unusual for her to miss.

According to the Titusville Police report, Several hours later, as Detectives were canvassing the area, they encountered a suspicious male near the missing woman’s condo. David Barber, 35, of West Palm Beach, was arrested for Loitering and Prowling after Detectives found him lurking in the area. Barber had what appeared to be significant recent burns on him.

Barber is identified as the estranged boyfriend of a relative of Kirk.

Around the same timeframe, the missing woman’s vehicle was found to be burned up near SR50 and SR 520 in Orange County.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Titusville Police and can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.

