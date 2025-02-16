Dirty Birds opening in Downtown Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A brand new tiki-style bar and restaurant will be open to Downtown visitors and locals. It will offer a fresh feel for island-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails, and a laid-back atmosphere.

The new Dirty Birds location will be the next local hotspot in Downtown Cocoa Beach this spring. The menu will feature authentic tropical flavors that will send taste buds soaring and the signature cocktails will make you want to stay.

“We’re excited to bring something unique to the area—an inviting space where locals and visitors can kick back, enjoy amazing food and drinks, and soak in the beach vibes,” said Todd, owner of two beloved Brevard hotspots—4th Street Fillin Station and The Alibi Kitchen & Cocktails.

Dirty Birds will be located at 142 Minutemen Causeway.

Making it the perfect spot for casual get-togethers, sunset drinks and late-night bites.

