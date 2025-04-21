Falcon 9 gets ready to launch Bandwagon-3 from the Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Anticipation grows as SpaceX prepares for the Falcon 9 launch of the Bandwagon-3 mission from sunny Florida.

Bandwagon-3 is scheduled to take off at 8:48 p.m. ET, with a backup chance on April 22 at 8:26 p.m. ET. We can’t wait to see all this in action.

SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

Around eight minutes after liftoff, the two Falcon 9 first stages land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties might hear one or more sonic booms during the landings. However, what you experience will depend on the weather and other conditions.

SpaceX’s live webcast will go live approximately 15 minutes before liftoff of each mission at spacex.com/launches.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 27 Starlink satellites early Monday morning from Cape Canaveral. | SpaceX (SpaceX)

