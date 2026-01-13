FDOT launches S.R.321 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has officially designated Space Commerce Way in Brevard County as State Road 321, making it part of the state highway system.

This designation, S.R. 321, is part of the efforts to improve transportation in the expanding aerospace corridor and beautifully matches the region’s 321 area code.

It reminds us of the exciting rocket-launch countdown on the Space Coast: three... two... 1... liftoff!

FDOT states that it links NASA Parkway (S.R. 405) with Kennedy Parkway (S.R. 3), facilitating easier access to aerospace facilities.

John E. Tyler, P.E., FDOT District Five Secretary, emphasized the growing importance of infrastructure, stating, “Florida is the place for space and with a record-breaking number of 109 launches last year and the fast pace of growth at the Cape Canaveral Spaceport, FDOT is providing the robust transportation infrastructure needed to support the region’s aerospace activity.

The Space Commerce Way project expanded from two to four lanes, finishing 100 days early. This will improve traffic flow and safety for workers and vehicles carrying oversized payloads to launch sites.

Tyler continues, ”Additionally, the NASA Causeway Bridge, which spans 4,025 feet over the Indian River, will complement S.R. 321. This bridge was completed in March 2025, featuring wider structures to support the heavy rocket components traveling the corridor.

