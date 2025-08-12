Florida Tech’s STEM programs drive record enrollment growth

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Tech has begun construction on Crimson Crossing, a new 556-bed residence hall scheduled to open by August 2026, to accommodate record enrollment growth.

The university, located in Melbourne, is experiencing enrollment growth due to its focus on STEM programs. To accommodate more students, Florida Tech is partnering with Servitas Development to build a six-story residence hall at the northeast corner of Babcock Street and University Boulevard.

“For a moment, I thought I was going to have to rent a hotel for students,” said Florida Tech President John Nicklow, reflecting on the university’s housing challenges due to increased enrollment.

Florida Tech is nearing completion on a 20-year campus master plan designed to steer future expansion and growth. This plan intends to meet the growing demand for STEM programs and the associated rise in student enrollment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group