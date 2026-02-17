Florida tops nation in workforce education, Gov. DeSantis announces

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly shared that Florida is now ranked number one in the nation for workforce education during a news conference at Titusville High School on Tuesday.

The achievement comes after more than $12 billion in state investments in workforce programs since 2019. Florida has consistently held high positions in educational rankings in recent years.

“Florida is ranked No. 1 in talent attraction for three years in a row. We ranked No. 1 in public higher education. Nine years running, we’re ranked No. 1 in two-year college graduation rates. No. 1 lowest tuition and fees, No. 1 in education freedom for the fourth consecutive year in a row,” DeSantis said.

Beyond broader rankings, the state has really committed to hands-on learning, engaging 25,000 active participants in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

DeSantis says that students from Brevard Public Schools have been hired by SpaceX immediately after graduation.

The governor also discussed increasing expenses at traditional four-year universities. He questioned whether high-debt degrees are necessary for all students entering the workforce.

“As a young person, not everyone needs to attend a traditional four-year brick-and-mortar Ivy League university. Unless you’re going to MIT, you shouldn’t go $100,000 into debt,” DeSantis said.

