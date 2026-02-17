Brevard County

Florida tops nation in workforce education, Gov. DeSantis announces

By WFTV.com News Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida has been ranked number one in the US for workforce education, five years ahead of schedule, following $12bn in state investments into workforce programs since 2019.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly shared that Florida is now ranked number one in the nation for workforce education during a news conference at Titusville High School on Tuesday.

The achievement comes after more than $12 billion in state investments in workforce programs since 2019. Florida has consistently held high positions in educational rankings in recent years.

“Florida is ranked No. 1 in talent attraction for three years in a row. We ranked No. 1 in public higher education. Nine years running, we’re ranked No. 1 in two-year college graduation rates. No. 1 lowest tuition and fees, No. 1 in education freedom for the fourth consecutive year in a row,” DeSantis said.

Beyond broader rankings, the state has really committed to hands-on learning, engaging 25,000 active participants in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

DeSantis says that students from Brevard Public Schools have been hired by SpaceX immediately after graduation.

The governor also discussed increasing expenses at traditional four-year universities. He questioned whether high-debt degrees are necessary for all students entering the workforce.

“As a young person, not everyone needs to attend a traditional four-year brick-and-mortar Ivy League university. Unless you’re going to MIT, you shouldn’t go $100,000 into debt,” DeSantis said.

