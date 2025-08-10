Fourth delay of Project Kuiper caused by weather

CAPE CANVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch for Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites has been postponed again due to poor weather conditions at Cape Canaveral.

The launch, intended to deploy satellites for Amazon, has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 8:35 a.m. This is the fourth delay in the past week.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites to establish a global internet network. SpaceX announced that despite the delays, both the Falcon 9 vehicle and its payload remain in good condition.

SpaceX is hopeful that weather conditions will improve for tomorrow’s launch attempt.

