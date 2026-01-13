Grandson of Rockledge woman receives 35-year sentence for her stabbing death

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A 19-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his grandmother, Muriel Emerson, who was 57. The sentencing took place on Jan. 12, following her stabbing death on Sept. 7, 2022.

Jaylin K. Christian, 19, admitted guilt to second-degree murder in a plea deal that left the sentencing decision to the judge. Assistant State Attorney Mike Doyle advocated for a life sentence at the hearing, emphasizing the violent nature of the crime and noting Emerson’s support for Christian through his difficult childhood.

The attack occurred at Emerson’s residence on South Carolina Avenue, where Christian repeatedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife while she was working on her computer. Police digital evidence revealed that Christian had previously searched online for ways to attack someone from behind.

The Brevard County Medical Examiner confirmed that Emerson died from at least 42 sharp force injuries, including nine stab wounds that pierced her heart and left lung. Her death was classified as a homicide, highlighting the seriousness of the injuries sustained.

Following the stabbing, Christian called 911 but hung up. Authorities traced the call to a nearby gas station, where he admitted to deputies that he had stabbed his grandmother “too many times to count” and even showed them a photo he took of her after the attack.

Christian admitted to killing Emerson to steal her credit card, intending to run away with a male lover he met online. Although he confessed to the murder, police found no evidence that anyone else was involved.

At sentencing, Circuit Judge Charles Crawford stressed the importance of accountability in the case. Christian was also ordered to serve lifetime probation after finishing his prison sentence. Family members of Emerson shared their ongoing grief while feeling a sense of closure following the court proceedings.

Law enforcement confirms that Christian will begin serving his prison sentence immediately. If he violates any terms of his lifetime probation after release, he will face additional imprisonment.

