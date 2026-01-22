Hit-and-run driver hits teens riding e-bike near Cocoa schools

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are searching for a driver accused of hitting two teenagers who were riding an e-bike and then fleeing the scene.

Before he left, police say the driver stopped briefly to speak with the victims. Officers say he asked if the teens were okay, but then drove off when they said they would report the incident to police.

The hit-and-run happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and University Lane, a busy corridor near Cocoa High School and Space Coast Christian Academy. Police say the crash happened during afternoon rush hour.

Investigators say the driver was in a silver SUV, believed to be a Honda Pilot or Honda CR-V, when he rolled through a stop sign and struck the teens, ages 16 and 17.

Residents who live nearby say the intersection is already dangerous, especially for students crossing the four-lane roadway.

“It’s an everyday, scary, stressful thing because when my kids try to cross the road, (drivers) don’t care,” said Tammy Jordan.

While police acknowledge the driver may not have seen the teens before the crash, they say there is no question he knew he hit them.

“He asked the kid if he was all right,” said Officer Eric Myny of the Cocoa Police Department. “He said he was going to pull over, and that’s when he took off.”

The teens were left injured in the roadway. One suffered road rash, while the other injured a leg.

Police say the outcome could have been far worse.

“They could have had the car roll over them. It could’ve been a fatality,” Myny said.

Jordan said the incident is a reminder of how vulnerable children are along that stretch of road.

“If it were my kids, I would definitely want something done about that situation,” said Jordan. “Whether it was mine or not, I feel like people should be aware.”

The SUV is expected to have damage to the front passenger-side, specifically on the fender.

Officers say they are confident someone witnessed the crash or recognizes the vehicle.

“Somebody knows them, so they need to come forward and turn them in,” said Myny. “At least let us talk to him, find out what his side of the story is and why he left.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department. Tips can also be submitted by text or email.

