Homeowner’s alarm leads to arrest of three suspects in Melbourne burglary investigation

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officer McGaha and Officer Renken of the Melbourne Police Department arrested three suspects after a burglary investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of narcotics.

Police say that the arrests followed a homeowner’s report of an attempted break-in at their residence.

According to the report, the incident began when a homeowner activated an alarm and called 911 about people attempting to enter. Suspects fled, but a witness provided information that helped officers locate a suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

When the vehicle was stopped, officers found a significant amount of narcotics openly visible inside. As a result, three suspects were arrested as partduringof the investigation.

The Melbourne Police Department credited the arrests to cooperation between residents and law enforcement, citing Officer McGaha and Officer Renken’s professionalism during the response and search of the vehicle.

The investigation into the burglary and the seized narcotics remains ongoing.

