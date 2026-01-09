Knife-wielding suspect flees Cocoa 7-Eleven, Arrested two days later

COCOA, Fla. — On January 6, the Cocoa Beach Police responded to an armed disturbance at the 7-Eleven on E. Cocoa Beach Causeway. The suspect, Joshua Hunt, 48, from Titusville, reportedly used a knife during an altercation and left the scene before being arrested two days later.

Police reported that around 10:03 p.m., Hunt entered the store and was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a victim. During the incident, he drew a knife and chased the victim throughout the premises.

At the time of the incident, Hunt was on probation and had an active warrant for violating it. After the disturbance, Cocoa Beach detectives issued an arrest warrant for Hunt on Jan. 7.

On Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m., officers found and detained him without incident.

Police confirm that Hunt is held at Brevard County Jail on no-bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Probation Violation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group