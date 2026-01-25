Man arrested after vehicle caught fire on Highway 192 while intoxicated, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was arrested after his vehicle caught fire on Highway 192 while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies say Patrick Rinaldi tried to escape the flames with his wife before he was ultimately charged with DUI and refusal to take a breath test.

Brevard County deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire, discovering Rinaldi’s vehicle caused a brush fire. Witnesses saw heavy smoke as Rinaldi drove, risking himself and others.

After multiple escape attempts, Rinaldi’s vehicle stopped. Deputies smelled alcohol on him and found a liquor bottle, indicating he was more intoxicated than he claimed.

Deputies say that Rinaldi swore he drank only one beer, but evidence suggested otherwise. He struggled with sobriety tests and refused a breath test, leading to additional charges.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey expressed gratitude toward the citizens who reported the incident and to Brevard County Fire Rescue for their quick response in extinguishing the fire. Ivey emphasized the importance of not drinking and driving, stating, “There will never be a valid reason to drink and drive and this man is lucky no one lost their life yesterday due to his bad decisions.”

