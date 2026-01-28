Man arrested in Ormond Beach bomb threat at Temple Beth-El synagogue

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Ormond Beach Police Department announced that they arrested a man related to a fake bomb threat at a nearby elementary school.

At 12:57 p.m. today, Robert Tuck, 57, was arrested by the Ormond Beach Police Department in relation to a bomb threat directed at Temple Beth-El, located at 579 N. Nova Road.

Tuck made the bomb threat call to the synagogue around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement was notified immediately. Officers established a perimeter around the location and as a precaution, Temple Beth-El elementary school was placed on lockdown.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office bomb squad conducted a thorough sweep of Temple Beth-El in response to the threat. A bomb-detection K-9 determined that no explosives were present at the scene, allowing the lockdown to be lifted.

Following further investigation, officers from the Ormond Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, located Tuck at a halfway house in Daytona Beach and took him into custody.

Tuck faces four felony charges and one misdemeanor, including a threat to throw, project, place, or discharge a destructive device and making a false report concerning the planting of a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

