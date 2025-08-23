Man charged with strong-arm robbery and attempted carjacking of elderly, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police arrested a man on August 22 in connection with robbing a 71-year-old woman at a Sunoco Gas Station on Garden Street.

Justin Robert Pintner, a 43-year-old convicted felon from Titusville, Florida, was charged with strong-arm robbery, attempted carjacking, battery on a person over 65 and grand theft.

“With the swift work of our officers and partners, the suspect, who preyed upon a vulnerable victim, has been brought to justice,” said Detective Sergeant Bryan Nelson.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:38 AM when the suspect confronted the victim in the parking lot, demanding her purse, car keys, and vehicle. After a struggle, he managed to take her purse, which contained her keys and other personal items. The victim was not injured during the incident. Officers located Pintner hiding in a nearby wooded area at around 10:53 A.M. and arrested him without incident.

The victim’s belongings were recovered and returned to her. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, Titusville Police patrol units, K9 teams, and detectives assisted in the suspect’s successful apprehension. This collaboration underscores the city’s commitment to maintaining public safety.

Pintner is currently held in Brevard County Jail without bond, reinforcing the community’s resolve to ensure justice and safety for its residents.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group