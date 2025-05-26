Woman killed, 3 children hospitalized in Brevard County crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking into a deadly accident that claimed the life of a woman, which took place just north of the Pineda Causeway in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers update that the impact from the crash caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and fatally collide with a guardrail.

Troopers report that a roadblock is set up, urging drivers to exercise caution in the area due to the accident scene. The outside lane is now open.

The crash location can be seen better on the map below.

Troopers say the Ford F-350 driver had a left tire blowout, causing loss of vehicle control. Consequently, the Ford struck the Honda Odyssey, leading both cars to run off the road and hit a guardrail.

The Ford F-350 driver was not transported and remained on-scene.

The Honda Odyssey had four occupants within the vehicle. The three passengers, two toddlers and a baby, were all transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult female driving the Honda Odyssey was declared dead at the scene.

At this moment, no additional information has been released and the troopers are investigating the incident.

