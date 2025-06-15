Nemo, the green sea turtle, made his way home this week during Brevard turtle release

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After four months at the Sea Turtle Healing Center, Nemo the green sea turtle was released back into the ocean during a turtle release event at Pelican Beach Park in Satellite Beach this week, hosted by the Brevard Zoo.

Nemo spent four months at our Sea Turtle Healing Center after being found stranded with leeches and fibropapillomatosis tumors. Someone found Nemo washed up on the beach, and the Sea Turtle Preservation Society took the sea turtle to the Healing Center.

When Nemo arrived at the Healing Center, the turtle’s disease was identified as causing tumors inside and outside the turtle. The result can grow big enough to affect its vision, swimming ability and escape from predators.

The Healing Center team treated Nemo with fluid therapy, vitamins and antibiotics during their stay. Nemo also underwent surgery to remove their FP tumors.

The Healing Center team will always remember Nemo as their beloved, nosy neighbor.

