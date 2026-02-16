New Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons activated in Melbourne to improve safety

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation activated two new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons on Monday to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in Melbourne and West Melbourne.

The signals are located on U.S. 192 at the intersections of Bry Lynn Drive and Palm Boulevard.

The new beacons are part of a safety initiative on the U.S. 192 corridor, targeting an area with a higher crash rate and increasing demand for walking and cycling options. Beyond the initial beacon activations, the Florida Department of Transportation is upgrading traffic signals and improving access management.

The signals, called PHBs, stay dark until a pedestrian presses the button on the signal pole. When activated, the system warns drivers to slow down with a flashing yellow light, followed by a solid yellow to indicate that a red signal is approaching.

FDOT says the project also includes bicycle accommodations to improve connectivity and reduce collision risk.

Three more beacons are scheduled for activation soon. They will be positioned at the intersections of Pearl Street and Circle Drive, Haven Drive and Campbell Drive, and Wawa Way.

Motorists must come to a full stop when the beacon shows a solid red light. This ensures pedestrians and bicyclists can cross the street safely. After the crossing phase, the signal flashes red, and drivers may proceed with caution if the crosswalk is clear.

