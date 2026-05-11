Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital introduces pet therapy program

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital is launching Brevard County’s first hospital-based pet therapy program in May, Mental Health Awareness Month.

The initiative aims to support the emotional well-being of patients, visitors and health care workers.

The hospital’s Wellness Team is leading the program, which will bring trained therapy dogs into the facility. Studies indicate that interaction with certified therapy dogs can reduce patient anxiety by up to 35%.

This makes pet therapy such a wonderful way to help reduce stress in busy healthcare settings.

Among the participants is a local EMS liaison with his recently certified therapy dog, Chloe. Chloe has successfully passed her certification test and is now an active part of the program.

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