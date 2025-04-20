Sonic boom advisory for Falcon 9 launch of CRS-32 and Bandwagon-3 from Florida on Monday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is excited to aim for Monday, April 21, for the Falcon 9 launches of the CRS-32 and Bandwagon-3 missions from sunny Florida.

CRS-32’s liftoff is set for 4:15 a.m. ET. If you can’t catch it then, don’t worry—there’s a backup opportunity on April 22 at 3:53 a.m. ET.

Bandwagon-3 is scheduled to take off at 8:48 p.m. ET, with a backup chance on April 22 at 8:26 p.m. ET. We can’t wait to see all this in action.

SpaceX Private Polar Flight A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a commercial crew of four launches from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Around eight minutes after liftoff, the two Falcon 9 first stages land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties might hear one or more sonic booms during the landings. However, what you experience will depend on the weather and other conditions.

SpaceX’s live webcast will go live approximately 15 minutes before liftoff of each mission at spacex.com/launches.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites Friday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (SpaceX)

