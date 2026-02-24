Brevard County

Space Force bomb squad secures park in Cocoa Beach

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — An object believed to be military ordinance was discovered Tuesday, prompting a response from specialized military units to assess it.

The Canaveral Space Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is responding to the scene to determine a removal process.

The area near Ramp Road Park in Cocoa Beach has been secured as a precaution while officials conduct their assessment.

Authorities stated there is no known threat to the broader public during the ongoing evaluation.

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

