SpaceX will launch communications satellite tonight with Falcon 9

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Station tonight at 8:01, with the goal of placing a communications satellite into orbit for an Indonesian company.

The mission, originally scheduled for last night, was delayed because of bad weather. The launch will send up a satellite to improve communications services for the Indonesian market.

The launch window opens at 8:01 PM, giving SpaceX a new chance to complete the mission after the previous night’s delay. Although the specific Indonesian company involved hasn’t been disclosed, the satellite is expected to greatly improve regional telecommunications.

