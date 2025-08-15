Star of the Seas tests the waters ahead of maiden voyage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, is currently undergoing a test run at Port Canaveral ahead of its first voyage this Saturday.

The 1,200-foot-long ship, tied with the Icon of the Seas, shares the title of the world’s largest cruise ship. Its arrival at Port Canaveral is anticipated to enhance local tourism and provide an easy departure point.

It features Chill Island with the largest sea pool and over 40 restaurants. The ship offers 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. “You can’t grasp the enormity of the ship,” said Stewart Chiron, a cruise expert known as “The Cruise Guy,” who is currently on board the Star of the Seas.

Chiron continues, “You need certain things. You need to be able to have an airport nearby, which is in Orlando. And the people at Port Canaveral, they do such a fabulous job.” The Star of the Seas is a major cruise attraction with five signature shows and diverse dining.

“The Cruise Guy” emphasized Port Canaveral’s strategic position, mentioning its closeness to Orlando International Airport and the port’s efficient operations. This proximity makes it an excellent homeport for such a large vessel. As the Star of the Seas prepares for its first journey, it promises a luxurious, expansive cruise that could set new industry standards.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group