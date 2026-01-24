Three injured in late-night shooting at Castaways Point Park in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department is investigating a shooting at Castaways Point Park late Friday night that left three people injured.

The incident was reported at about 11:58 p.m. on January 23, 2026, when officers responded to a call about gunshots. While investigating the scene, they received a call from Palm Bay Community Hospital around 12:12 a.m. on January 24, informing them that three victims with injuries had arrived.

The three victims are a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, an 18-year-old man who was grazed, and a 16-year-old female who also sustained a graze wound along with injuries from broken glass. All injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Authorities have indicated that the shooting involved individuals wearing ski masks who fired into a vehicle where the victims were seated together.

Reports are circulating about a black Mercedes sedan or SUV possibly being involved in the incident, but investigators have not yet confirmed this information.

No arrests have occurred so far in the ongoing investigation of the shooting. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the Palm Bay Police Department or CrimeLine.

