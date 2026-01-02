Titusville man allegedly offers $200 for sex with teen, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A Titusville man was arrested on Jan. 1 for allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old in Cocoa Beach for a sexual act. David Roth, 68, reportedly offered the juvenile $200 for the act.

Police say that the incident happened around 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of N. Atlantic Ave. and Cocoa Isles Blvd. Cocoa Beach Police arrived after a passerby saw the juvenile look uncomfortable during the encounter with Roth and stepped in.

Roth reportedly approached the juvenile and made an inappropriate offer, which the juvenile declined. A bystander then saw Roth get into a tan Buick sedan before driving off.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department, working with the Titusville Police Department, quickly located Roth’s vehicle. A detective found and stopped the car near Roth’s home in Titusville around 3:54 p.m. on the same day.

Law enforcement confirm Roth was charged with second-degree felony Lewd or Lascivious Conduct after his arrest and is held at Brevard County Jail without bond due to the severity of the charges.

The investigation is ongoing; authorities urge anyone with info to contact Detective Morris at Cocoa Beach Police, 321-868-3264.

