Titusville mourns loss of former Vice Mayor Joe Robinson

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is saddened to hear of the passing of former Titusville City Council Member and former Vice Mayor Joe Robinson.

Officers have shared that Vice Mayor Robinson was a truly respected leader who brought a sense of calm and thoughtfulness to every conversation and decision. His strong commitment to Titusville and its residents has made a significant and enduring impact on the community.

The department expresses that he will be sincerely missed, and their thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group