Train-versus-vehicle crash in Titusville prompts officers to investigate further

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department has advised citizens to avoid the intersection at Knox McRae Drive and S Hopkins Avenue pending an investigation after a Train versus vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday.
The Police Department is investigating a train-versus-vehicle crash that sent one to the hospital. According to officers, the driver was transported as a safety precaution.
Officers posted on social media that the area had been reopened while their department, emergency personnel, and Florida East Coast Railway continued investigating.
The crash happened at roughly 2 p.m. at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and S Hopkins Avenue, as shown below.
No additional information has been released at this time.
