U.S. 1 may experience congestion in the next two weeks due to sewer repairs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Road work on U.S. 1 and South Fourth Street in Cocoa Beach is expected to cause congestion over the next two weeks due to sewer repairs near Freedom Seven Elementary School.

Crews are actively repairing sewer systems, which will restrict traffic to a single lane on U.S. 1 between South Third and South Fifth Streets. This work is essential for preserving the area’s infrastructure.

The lane restriction will be in place until Friday, Jan. 16, when repairs are expected to be finished. Motorists should anticipate delays during peak hours as traffic is limited to this single lane.

Drivers should plan for delays during ongoing construction, with updates on traffic conditions provided as the project progresses.

