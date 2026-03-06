Union challenges termination recommendation for Brevard teacher in student sex case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools recommends firing a teacher at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High, for allegedly failing to report a student’s sexual incident. The district only learned of the September 2025 incident last week.

Dan Bennett, a former Brevard Federation of Teachers president, supervised two students who engaged in oral sex. The incident took place in September 2025.

According to district reports, two students engaged in sexual activity while Bennett was in charge of supervising them. Although Bennett was aware of the incident, he did not report it to school authorities or law enforcement.

Both state law and school district policy require educators to report such incidents immediately. Brevard Public Schools officials stated they only became aware of the situation last week.

Throughout the investigation, the district has emphasized that student safety and accountability should take priority over protecting employees from the consequences of their actions.

Anthony Colucci, the current president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers, is using union dues to contest the district’s recommendation for termination. District officials noted that Colucci initially asked that Bennett be allowed to retire quietly without facing disciplinary action.

Bennett is a former union president.

The Brevard County School Board will decide on Bennett’s termination and suspension without pay during its March 10 meeting.

