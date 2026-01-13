Vandalism spree suspect possibly transient with out-of-state ties, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Local police report that a woman has been charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief after a vandalism spree overnight on Jan. 9-10 in downtown Titusville, involving over twelve graffiti cases on various properties.

On January 10, the Titusville Police Department responded to reports of graffiti as local business owners arrived at work and noticed the damage.

Surveillance footage from a nearby location helped officers identify Helenrose Daisy Moreno, 28, who is suspected to be a transient with ties to Miami and California.

The report states that police found Moreno around 3 P.M. on January 10 near the Titus Landings shopping plaza. She was identified by clothing similar to that seen in surveillance footage, including a black jacket, a red hooded jacket, and a backpack.

Officers also discovered a wide-tipped specialty chisel sharpie, which is believed to have been used in the vandalism.

Police say Moreno is charged with several offenses, including damage to a religious building, along with other felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. Her bond is set at $18,500, and more charges are likely as the investigation progresses.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Watson from the Titusville Police Department commented on the incident, stating, “This case is a great example of how teamwork between the Titusville Police Department and our community leads to real results. We are grateful to the businesses that have invested in surveillance cameras and willingly shared footage, which played a critical role in identifying the suspect.”

