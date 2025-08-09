World’s largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, docks at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, arrived at Port Canaveral for the first time this morning, marking an important milestone for the cruise line.

Diana Ross’s official naming of the ship and its upcoming voyages will attract all seeking a getaway. Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, provides seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Star of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Star of the Seas has 40 bars, restaurants, and lounges, plus family-friendly features like the largest water park at sea, an ice rink, laser tag, an escape room, and large play areas for all ages. Its over 2,800 staterooms include suites for up to nine guests.

A ‘Star’-Studded Sailabration will be held on August 16 at Jetty Park, coinciding with the ship’s departure from Port Canaveral. Starting at 3:30 p.m., it will feature food trucks, giveaways, a DJ, and more.

