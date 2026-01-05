Brevard officials seek public hearing on Blue Origin wastewater discharge plan

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County officials are calling for a public hearing on a wastewater discharge permit for Blue Origin.

A meeting is set with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Jan. 30 in Cocoa.

The permit would allow Blue Origin to discharge up to 490,000 gallons of wastewater per day from its site on Merritt Island.

Community leaders are advocating for transparency and public input on the discharge plan, expressing concerns about potential environmental impacts on the Indian River Lagoon.

