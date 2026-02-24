Brevard schools weigh stricter vaping policies, including expulsion for violations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Public Schools board members are considering a proposal Tuesday to install vape-detection technology in restrooms and grant principals the authority to expel students for vaping violations.

The plan aims to address a growing trend of electronic cigarette use among students.

National data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates that more than 1.6 million children were using vapes in 2024.

The proposed plan focuses on the installation of specialized sensors in school restrooms.

These devices are designed to detect vapor from electronic cigarettes in private areas where traditional surveillance cameras are not permitted.

Officials intend for the technology to provide an automated alert system for school staff.

In addition to the technological upgrades, the school board is weighing changes to student disciplinary policies.

If the proposal is approved, school principals would be granted the specific power to expel students who violate rules related to vaping on campus.

Currently, disciplinary actions for such offenses vary across the district.

Matt Susin serves as the chair of the Brevard Public Schools board. He expressed support for the detection devices as a way to free up school resources and personnel for other safety tasks.

“I also think that we definitely need some sort of devices inside of our schools to do it,” Susin said. “Because we’re using manpower and we’re using assets that need to be out there protecting our schools.”

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Viera.

Board members are expected to discuss the specifics of the installation and the disciplinary policy before a final vote.

