Brevard Schools Work to Reclaim Control of Athletic Logos

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — School spirit can do more than inspire, it can generate revenue for athletic programs.

But Brevard Public Schools tells us, unauthorized third-party contracts, some decades old, have been cutting into potential profits for local schools.

BPS says many of these agreements never went through the school board.

An attorney for the district has notified multiple third-party vendors the agreements are to be terminated immediately.

Board Chair Matt Susin explained, “It’s created a financial strain on many of our booster clubs. We’re taking steps, including trademark protections, to ensure funds and rights go back to the schools and students.”

The district also plans to work with local retailers to remove existing items from shelves as it strengthens legal protections for school logos.

