Brevard teacher accused of ignoring student sexual activity

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard School Board is meeting Tuesday to consider disciplinary action against a high school teacher accused of failing to report sexual activity between two students.

Dan Bennett, a teacher at Space Coast Junior-Senior High School, could face suspension or termination following an incident that occurred in September.

The school board alleges that Bennett was aware of the sexual activity while he was assigned to supervise the students.

The board will determine if his alleged failure to report the incident warrants his removal from the classroom.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

