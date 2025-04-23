Brevard Zoo opens new Manatee Rehabilitation Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo opened its new Manatee Rehabilitation Center and welcomed its first two patients.

The center’s focus is to provide immediate care to stable, non-critical manatees.

The new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, from walk-in coolers to store manatee diets, to life support systems to keep the pools running smoothly, and cameras installed to monitor the manatees 24/7.

With the recent wave of manatee deaths over the years, this center looks to help those manatees in need.

Here are photos from the rehab center:

