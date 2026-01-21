Brevard Zoo to welcome birth of rare giraffe

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is preparing for a new addition.

Kumi, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe at Brevard Zoo, is pregnant, marking the first giraffe birth at the zoo since her sire, Mapenzi, was born in 2020.

The gestation period for giraffes is approximately 13 to 15 months, providing a substantial window for anticipation among zoo staff and visitors.

Kumi and Mapenzi were paired according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which aims to maintain a healthy, and genetically diverse population.

This pregnancy is particularly significant for the Brevard Zoo and the Masai giraffe population, which faces various threats including habitat loss, poaching and disease in their natural environments of Tanzania and Kenya.

Throughout the years, Masai giraffes have seen their numbers dwindle, making each successful birth critical for their preservation.

The zoo will provide more information on the expected birth and future interactions with the calf as the summer approaches.

