Brightline offers new deals to celebrate first year of service between South Florida and Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If traveling is on your radar, Brightline has a deal for you.

Brightline is celebrating its first year of service between South Florida and Orlando with a week of special deals.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, email subscribers will get access to daily discounts on rides.

Brightline says the celebration will include major enhancements to the rider experience.

The deals are good for travel through Nov. 16.

